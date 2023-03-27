Home

Watch: BS Yediyurappa’s House Attacked in Karnataka’s Shivamogga During Quota Protest

Banjara community stages massive protest outside BS Yediyurappa's house, over internal reservation issue

BS Yediyurappa's House Attacked

Bengaluru: Members from the Banjara community staged a massive demonstration and allegedly pelted stones outside the home of BJP veteran and former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa in Karnataka’s Shimoga district this afternoon.

The community is protesting against the Karnataka government’s recent decision on reservations for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

Earlier today, members of #Banjara community attacked senior #BJP leader BS Yediyurappa’s house in #Shivamogga demanding to withdraw #Karnataka govt’s decision for internal reservation. Banjara community is the bigger beneficiary of SC reservations in #Karnataka. pic.twitter.com/w5V0J7IFN2 — Subodh Kumar (@kumarsubodh_) March 27, 2023

Police resorted to lathicharge to disperse the members of the community after they attacked the senior BJP leader’s house in Shivamogga.

