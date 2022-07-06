BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022 LIVE: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha will declare the Class 10 Madhyamik Result 2022 on Wednesday (July 6). The BSE Odisha 10th result 2022 will be announced by School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash at 1 PM through a press conference. The board will also announce the Odisha Matric pass percentage, merit list during the press conference. Once announced, students awaiting BSE Odisha Result 2022 will be able to check it on the websites- bseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. The students can download the BSE Odisha 10th scorecard using the direct link at bse.nic.in. This year, around 5 lakh students appeared in Odisha Matric exams, which were held offline from April 29 to May 7. To check Odisha HSC 10th result 2022, students will have to use board exam roll number and date of birth.

