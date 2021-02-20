New Delhi: In a heart-wrenching incident, a student of Adarsh High School in Bihar Sharif died on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Rohit Kumar. He had high fever and even fainted on his way to the school but he was adamant on appearing in the exam, fearing his year would be wasted. Also Read - Bihar: Shopkeeper Shot Dead on Refusing to Give Paan Masala Worth Rs 20

If reports are to be believed, the school administration was not allowing him to appear in the BSEB Class 10 board examination 2021 due to his poor health. But all their efforts went in vain. The school authorities informed the district control room as well as her parents. Later her mother came to the examination center and urged the administration to let her son appear in the board exam.

However, his health deteriorated suddenly while he was writing the paper. Rohit was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared him dead. Doctors later informed his mother that the 16-year-old was a patient of asthma.

BSEB Board Exam 2021

Earlier on Friday, BSEB had to cancel the examination of social science subject of class 10 which was being held in the first shift. Now the exam will be conducted on March 8, Bihar Board President Anand Kishore said. Elaborating further, he said that 8,46,504 candidates appeared for the examination in the first shift of social science. Now their examination will be held on March 8. Meanwhile, a full investigation has been initiated into the question paper leak case.