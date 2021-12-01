Amritsar: With the motto of ‘Duty Unto Death’, BSF was established on December 1, 1965. Against the backdrop of Border Security Forces’ 57th Raising Day, the security forces will exchange sweets with Pakistan along the attari-wagah Border zero line, today, as per reports. To mark the occasion of, BSF tweeted, “On #BSFDay2021 as we turn 57, our ‘journey’ in the service of the motherland continues for eternity. It is an honour to serve & protect. A promise we shall forever keep: Jeevan Paryant Kartavya”.Also Read - 'No Data' on Farmers' Deaths, So No Question of Financial Aid: Government

01 Dec 2021

On #BSFDay2021 as we turn 57, our 'journey' in the service of the motherland continues for eternity.

It is an honour to serve & protect. A promise we shall forever keep: जीवन पर्यन्त कर्त्तव्य सीमा सुरक्षा बल – सर्वदा सतर्क#JaiHind #FirstLineofDefence#NationFirst pic.twitter.com/HLoxqORukc — BSF (@BSF_India) November 30, 2021

BSF Mans International Border, Fights Against Insurgency

BSF has the responsibility to man the India-Pakistan international border and the India-Bangladesh international border. Additionally, it carries anti-infiltration operations in Kashmir Valley, counter-insurgency in North East region, anti-naxal Operations in Odisha and Chhattisgarh states, according to BSF’s official website. Also Read - Stop Flights From Regions Witnessing New Omicron Variant: Kejriwal Urges PM Modi

Interestingly, BSF Jammu has continuously carried out anti-tunnel drives along International Border and due to its efforts, it was able to detect two tunnels on International Border in the month of January 2021 and made a huge dent to the infiltration attempts by ANEs from Pakistan. Detection of these tunnels also exposed the nefarious designs of Pakistan based terrorists/ smugglers.

On October 2, 2021, a retreat ceremony at Border out Post (BoP) Octroi was inaugurated by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha along with Union Minister Giriraj Singh to give a boost to tourism in the border area. It has become a major attraction to the tourists visiting border areas now, an official press release said.

PM, VP Congratulate BSF

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted on the occasion of Raising Day,

On their Raising Day, greetings to the @BSF_India family. BSF is widely respected for its courage and professionalism. The force makes a significant contribution towards securing India and is also at the forefront of many humanitarian efforts in times of crisis and calamities. pic.twitter.com/HybLzgsnDO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 1, 2021

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu was also amongst the many dignitaries who congratulated BSF on December 1.

My greetings to all #BSF personnel on their 57th Raising Day. Displaying highest standards of professionalism, @BSF_India has been guarding vast stretches of our borders. The nation is proud of BSF's indomitable spirit & devotion to duty. My best wishes to them & their families. pic.twitter.com/0JLmsB7Qmh — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) December 1, 2021

True to its tradition of ‘Jeevan Paryant Kartavya’, BSF Jammu has been guarding the challenging International border of Jammu with utmost vigil and definite resolve while inculcating a sense of security among border population.