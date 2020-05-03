New Delhi: In a fratricidal incident at a BSF camp in Rajasthan, a head constable shot dead his senior, a sub-inspector, before committing suicide on Sunday. The incident took place early in the morning at around 6:30 AM at border out post ‘Renuka’ in Sriganganagar district. Also Read - 'Jasmine' Lilly Singh Pens About Fairytale Visit to India With THESE Throwback Pictures, Raises Funds For COVID-19 Victims

The head constable identified as Shiv Chander Ram killed sub-inspector RP Singh using his service weapon. A senior official stated that the cause of the fratricidal incident is yet to be known.

Earlier last month, a BSF jawan had committed suicide at the camp of 7th battalion of BSF located in Karimganj, Assam. The deceased jawan's body was found hanging from a tree.

He was identified as Binod Kumar Gupta (40).He hailed from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, and was deployed along the Indo-Bangladesh border.