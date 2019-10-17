New Delhi: In a shocking incident, one Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was on Thursday shot dead, while another injured in firing by the Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) troops along the international border of the two countries in West Bengal.
News agency ANI reported that the incident happened in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal when the BGB troops opened fire on BSF party who was trying to trace an Indian fisherman. While Head Constable Vijay Bhan Singh received bullet injuries on his head, another Constable received bullet injuries on his right hand.
Soon after the firing incident, both the injured BSF personnel were shifted to a nearest medical facility where Vijay Bhan Singh succumbed to injuries. He was declared brought dead by the hospital. On the other hand, the injured Constable, who has been taken to Murshidabad Medical College & Hospital Behrampore, is stated to be critical.
Earlier in the day, three Indian fishermen went for fishing in river Padma in the border area (Indo-Bangla border). Two fishermen returned and approached a BSF post in Kakmarichar to report that BGB forces apprehended them. The BGB forces released two fishermen and asked them to call BSF post Commander for a flag meeting.
The relationship between the border security forces of the both the countries have been very cordial for many decades and there has never been an incident of firing between the two forces.