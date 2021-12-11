Chandigarh: Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi-led Congress government in Punjab moved the Supreme Court against the Centre’s decision to extend the Border Security Force’s (BSF) jurisdiction in three states from 15 km to 50 km from the international border, on Saturday.Also Read - NEET UG Counselling 2021 Latest Update: MCC Makes Big Announcement, Says Counselling to be Delayed by Another Month

Congratulating Punjab government on the move, state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu said that the fight to retain the principles embodied in the constitution to retain the federal structure and autonomy of the states has begun.

The fight to retain the principles embodied in the constitution i.e. to retain the federal structure and autonomy of the states has begun … Notice issued to the centre to respond. — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) December 11, 2021

According to media reports, the suit was listed on Friday before the Registrar, who issued a notice to the Centre through the Attorney General. The matter will come up before a Supreme Court bench after four weeks. Punjab has challenged the Centre’s move under Article 131 of the Constitution.

With this move, Punjab has become the first to challenge the Centre’s move to give the BSF more powers in the state.

Earlier in October 25, Chief Minister Channi has said that the state government will approach the Supreme Court against the Centre’s decision to enhance the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force in the border state.

In a move aimed at maintaining “zero tolerance” against terrorism and cross border crimes, the Centre has empowered the BSF to conduct searches, arrest suspects and make seizures up to an area of 50 km inside Indian territory from the International Border (IB) along the India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh borders.

A BSF officer can now conduct the search of a place entered by a person sought to be arrested in its new area of jurisdiction. The officer is now empowered to arrest any person who has been concerned in any cognizable offence, or against whom a reasonable complaint has been made, or credible information has been received.