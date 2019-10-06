New Delhi: Retired Wing Commander JS Sangwan, who was facing a probe for impersonating his his senior in a bid to fly the aircraft of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, has resigned from the Border Security Force (BSF) Air Wing. If reports are to be believed, the BSF is yet to accept his resignation.

“Wg Cdr Jintendra Sangwan has submitted a second application dated 16 Sept 2019 for seeking voluntary resignation from service w.e.f 31 Oct’ 2019. The case is under examination and process”, the BSF said in a statement to The Indian Express. Earlier, he had submitted a petition on Sept 2 for the same (voluntary resignation).

Notably, the BSF and Delhi Police had started an investigation against Sangwan after he allegedly faked emails of his senior to pilot for Shah. A complaint was registered against him at the police station at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi.

As per the complaint, engineering giant L&T received several emails from the Air Wing of BSF two months ago recommending then Wing Commander Sangwan to fly the aircraft of Amit Shah. The emails recommended Sangwan saying he had nearly 4,000 hours of flying experience.

A minimum 1,000 hours of flying experience is required to fly a Home Minister in an aircraft. The L&T provides aircraft to the BSF Air Wing for VIP movement since the latter does not have any aircraft of its own. However, shortly before Sangwan was allowed to fly Shah from Chennai to Delhi, his attempt to impersonate a senior official came to light.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Sangwan did not have the necessary qualifications to be a pilot to fly VIPs, that he impersonated the email of a senior colleague and he also provided his own mobile number in the email for purposes of cross-verification.

