New Delhi: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday found a Pakistani fishing boat and arrested two Pakistani fishermen in Harami Nullah of Gujarat’s Kutch, in what is yet another incident of this kind.

The development comes just nearly ten days after it seized five Pakistani boats in area, the occupants of which, most likely Pakistani fishermen, managed to return to Pakistani waters.

On Monday, a creek patrolling party of the BSF, while patrolling in the Harami Nullah area, came across and seized a wooden fishing boat from the neighbouring country and arrested two Pakistani fishermen. A thorough search operation, which is still underway, was launched in the area, but nothing suspicious has been recovered thus far.

Border Security Force (BSF): A thorough search operation of the area has been launched and the search operation is still underway. Till now nothing suspicious has been recovered from the area. https://t.co/rvsvfgTBpt — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2019

In the earlier incident, a BSF search party was dispatched after engine sounds were heard from the Harami Nullah following which a search operation was launched in the area. Five fishing boats were found abandoned in Indian waters but with no fishermen inside them.

Harami Nullah is a shallow water channel in the Sir Creek area, which is considered to be a hotbed of such incidents.

The latest incident comes even as Indian border forces are on high alert following the escalation of tensions between India and Pakistan over the former’s move to scrap the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan’s repeated attempts to internationalise the issue have resulted in an embarrassing failure for Islamabad.