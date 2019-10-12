New Delhi: The Border Security Force (BSF) last night seized five Pakistani fishing boats from Harami Nala in Gujarat’s Kutch, senior officials have said.

According to reports, the five boats, all of which were single-engine, were seized at 10:45 PM on Saturday.

In a press statement, the BSF said, “A special operation has been launched in the area and the search is still underway. Till now, nothing suspicious has been recovered from the region.” Due to the ongoing tensions between Indian and Pakistan over the abrogation of Article 370, an intensive search operation was launched by the BSF which sent its specialised crocodile commando units to trace more boats, if any, in the region.

Reportedly, the BSF patrolling boats, which are already on high alert, were on duty when they heard engine sounds from the Harami Nala, which is a shallow water channel in the Sir Creek area, following which a search party was dispatched. They found five fishing boats in Indian waters with no fishermen in them. According to officials, the fishermen might have returned to the Pakistani waters on hearing the sound of the incoming BSF patrolling boats.

The officials say that till now, they have found eight abandoned Pakistani boats in the Sir Creek area. Six persons have been arrested of whom were four were nabbed from the land border and two from the seas.

India, on August 5, announced the revocation of Article 370 of the Constitution, thereby scrapping the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. The state was further divided into union territories (UTs) of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, an announcement that will come into effect from October 31.