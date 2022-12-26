BSF Soldier Beaten to Death In Gujarat’s Nadiad For Protesting Against Daughter’s Obscene Video

As per the FIR, the police said on Saturday night, the jawan, with his wife, two sons and nephew, had gone to the teen's house.

A police case has been filed after the matter came to the limelight.

Ahmedabad: A Border Security Force personnel was on Monday beaten to death in Gujarat’s Nadiad after he protested against the circulation of an obscene video of his daughter. A police case has been filed after the matter came to the limelight.

Sources close to the development told NDTV that the said soldier had gone to the home of the 15-year-old who allegedly posted the video online, in Chaklasi village on Saturday. There, he was attacked by his family members.

The accused is a student of the school where the daughter of the soldier studies and the two were in a relationship, sources said.

After the boy posted an obscene video of the girl online, then the BSF jawan, with his family, had gone to speak to the boy’s family.

As per the FIR, the police said on Saturday night, the jawan, with his wife, two sons and nephew, had gone to the teen’s house.

However, the talks turned ugly as the members of his family started abusing them. When he objected to that, the group attacked his family, resulting in his death.