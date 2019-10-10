Chandigarh: In a major security scare, the Border Security Force (BSF) spotted a drone again this week, entering the Indian territory from Pakistan. The drone was spotted in Hussainiwala village of Punjab’s Ferozepur district at around 7:00 PM Wednesday.

An investigation has been launched into the matter.

“BSF on 3rd consecutive day spotted drone, which had entered from Pakistan side, last evening in Hussainiwala village of Punjab’s Ferozepur dist. It was first spotted around 7:15 pm last evening, then by security personnel & later by the locals. Police is investigating,” BSF sources told news agency ANI.

As per IANS, the done were seen over Hazarsinghwala village at 7.20 pm and then over Tendiwala village at 10.10 pm.

On Monday night too, the Border Security Force (BSF), posted at the Hussainiwala sector in Punjab had spotted a drone from the Pakistani side entering the Indian territory thrice.

“For the last two days we have been spotting a drone-like object hovering near our border with Pakistan. We have formed teams to investigate and have approached BSF also,” Sukhvinder Singh, District Superintendent of Police had told ANI.

The development comes just weeks after the Punjab Police confirmed at least eight drones, that came from the Pakistani side, had dropped ammunition in Tarn Taran. Responding to this, the Indian Army had said that any drone coming from the Pakistani side will be shot down.

In September, security agencies confirmed that arms and ammunition, including AK-47s, satellite phones and grenades, were sent to India using the terror network of Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF). According to the agencies, weapons were dropped through eight drone sorties, which were carried out between September 9-16. The entire exercise is said to have the backing of Pakistan’s powerful Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), which reportedly wants to carry out 26/11-like terror attacks at religious places across Punjab.

(With agency inputs)