Kolkata: A fire broke out in the BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) building in Salt Lake City, Bidhannagar, late on Monday evening. Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot. More details are awaited.

Earlier in the day, in distant Mumbai, Maharashtra, a fire had broken out at the MTNL building in Bandra West. However, after hours of hard work, the fire department managed to rescue all the 84 people stranded on the terrace.

In the process, two firefighters reportedly suffocated and had to be rushed to the nearest hospital. The fire, which was reported around 3.45 PM, was observed between the third and fourth floors of the building.