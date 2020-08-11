New Delhi: BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde on Tuesday created controversy after calling BSNL employees traitors. He said some BSNL employees are traitors who weren’t willing to work to develop a well-known firm. Also Read - Centre Cancels BSNL's 4G Upgradate Tender, to Issue Fresh One Soon

Saying that the Central government is planning to privatise BSNL, he said more than 88000 employees will be fired.

He said this while speaking at an event held on Monday in Kumta, Uttara Kannada district in Karnataka.

“Some BSNL employees are traitors who weren’t willing to work to develop a well-known firm. More than 88000 employees will be fired, as govt will privatise BSNL,” he said.

He said that even though the Central government has given money and there is enough infrastructure, yet, BSNL employees are not willing to work.

Accusing the BSNL of wasting government’s money, the BJP MP said BSNL has become a black mark for the entire country and the centre will finish it.