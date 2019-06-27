New Delhi: The employees union of the public sector giant Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) on Wednesday rallied against its management over unpaid salary dues and protested the expansion of operations in face of it.

Despite the telecom operator being unable to pay salaries to its employees or even manage its daily operations, BSNL on Wednesday expanded its mobile customer base with three new broadband plans that will be effective from July 1, 2019.

The BSNL has been in a deep financial crisis for a few years and reports suggest that the company might shut down. With the arrival of Reliance Jio, the condition of BSNL like many other mobile operators has worsened. The company lags behind in terms of customer services and technological advancements.

To the possibility of the company shutting down, the union argued that the financial condition of the company is not in as much a bad position as private operators like Vodafone and Airtel.

Blaming it on the below cost and cut-throat competition, the union said, “BSNL’s position is not so bad, as compared to the private operators. As of today, BSNL’s outstanding debt is only Rs 13,000 crore. Whereas, Vodafone Idea’s debt is Rs.1,18,000 crore and Airtel’s debt is Rs 1,08,000 crore”.

“Even in April 2019, BSNL has added 2,32,487 new mobile customers, whereas, Airtel has lost 29,52,209 mobile customers and Vodafone Idea has lost 15,82,142 mobile customers”, it added.

Moreover, the vacant lands that BSNL is having throughout the country are valued at Rs 1 lakh crore, it said. “No other company is having such huge assets”.

The employees union also raised the issue that private companies rolled out their 4G services almost five years back, but the government has still not allotted 4G spectrum to BSNL.

“This is how the policy decisions of the government have seriously hampered the growth of BSNL,” said the BSNL union on a day when Telecom Minister R.S. Prasad also spoke on the PSUs (BSNL and MTNL) in the Lok Sabha.

With IANS inputs