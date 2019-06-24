New Delhi: The Bahujan Samaj Party on Monday called off its alliance with Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP) following gathbandhan‘s humiliating defeat in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

“The behaviour of the Samajwadi Party after the Lok Sabha elections forced the BSP to think if it would be possible to defeat the BJP by continuing the alliance further. Our party came to a conclusion that it not possible. So, in the interest of the party and the movement, the BSP will now fight all the major elections on its own,” tweeted BSP supremo Mayawati.

परन्तु लोकसभा आमचुनाव के बाद सपा का व्यवहार बीएसपी को यह सोचने पर मजबूर करता है कि क्या ऐसा करके बीजेपी को आगे हरा पाना संभव होगा? जो संभव नहीं है। अतः पार्टी व मूवमेन्ट के हित में अब बीएसपी आगे होने वाले सभी छोटे-बड़े चुनाव अकेले अपने बूते पर ही लड़ेगी। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) June 24, 2019

The development comes a day after BSP’s crucial party meeting in Lucknow on Sunday. Earlier on Sunday, after the two-hour-long meeting, Mayawati had launched a tirade against SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, accusing him of “working hand in glove with the Bharatiya Janata Party” to frame her in the Rs. 17 crore Taj corridor case in the early 2000s.

“Besides BJP, Mulayam also played a role in trying to frame me in the Taj corridor case,” the BSP supremo reportedly alleged while speaking about the corruption charges levelled against her in connection with a project for upgradation of tourist facilities near the Taj Mahal in Agra, UP.

She had also expressed her disappointment over Akhilesh’s attitude as he ‘neither visited her nor called her after poll drubbing’, “After we lost the elections, I received no call from Akhilesh. BSP general secretary Satish Mishra asked him to speak to me, but he just wouldn’t listen. But because I am senior to him, I called him up instead and expressed sadness over his family members losing.”

Of the total 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, the BSP had won 10 and the SP bagged only five in the general elections. The BSP had contested 38 seats and SP on 37. The Rashtriya Lok Dal which had contested three seats and could not get even one.