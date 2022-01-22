New Delhi: The Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Saturday announced a list of 51 candidates for the second phase of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Addressing a press conference, BSP chief Mayawati also gave the slogan of the party for the elections “Har Polling Booth Ko Jeetana hai, BSP Ko Satta Mein Lana Hai”.Also Read - WOG vs INM Dream11 Team Prediction Legends Cricket T20: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing XIs Match Between World Giants vs India Maharajas at Al Amerat Cricket Ground at 8:00 PM IST January 22

“Today, I am announcing a list of 51 candidates out of 55 seats for the second phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections. This time we have given the slogan ‘Har Polling Booth Ko Jeetana hai, BSP Ko Satta Mein Lana Hai’. I hope party workers will work hard and will form the BSP government like of 2007,” Mayawati said. Also Read - NTPC Limited Recruitment 2022: Job Openings For Posts Of General Surgeon, Specialist. Details Here

Mayawati said the names of the remaining four candidates will be announced soon. “We have asked the workers to campaign while following the COVID-19 protocols. I sincerely hope that even in the critical times of Corona, the workers will work to make their candidates win,” added Mayawati.

Earlier on January 15, Mayawati had announced the names of the candidates for the first phase.

Elections for the 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. A total of 58 assembly seats spread over 11 districts will go to the polls in the first phase on February 10.

Polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10