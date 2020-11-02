New Delhi: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief Mayawati on Monday said that she would rather retire from politics rather than entering into an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata party (BJP). Addressing the media, the BSP supremo stated that the ideologies of the two parties were “opposite” and that her party cannot contest with a communal party. Also Read - Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Not Double Engine But Trouble Engine Govt in Bihar, Lalu Attacks Modi | Highlights

She said, "The alliance of the BJP with the BSP is not possible in any polls in future. The BSP cannot contest with a communal party. Our ideology is of 'sarvajan sarva dharma hitay' (benefit of everyone and all religions) and is opposite to the BJP's ideology…The BSP cannot enter into an alliance with those having a communal, casteist, and capitalist ideology."

Her statement regarding the alliance with BJP came just days after she said that BSP have decided to defeat Samajwadi Party (SP) candidates in the upcoming MLC elections in Uttar Pradesh and that her party will put all force and even if they have to vote for a BJP candidate or any other party candidate, they will do it.

She stated her clarification claiming that the Samajwadi Party and the Congress were misusing her statement so that they can mislead the Muslim community and they distances itself from the BSP.

Reiterating that the BSP would ensure the defeat of the SP’s second candidate in future legislative council polls, Mayawati said, “I stand by my earlier statement, which has been twisted by the SP and the Congress for political gains so that the Muslim community distances itself from the party.” Assuring the Muslim community, Mayawati said,“ I will retire from politics, but I will not make an alliance with the BJP.”

The BSP chief added, “If needed, BSP will support BJP or any other party to defeat Samajwadi Party (SP) in the upcoming MLC elections in the state. We have taken this decision to show our firm stand against SP’s anti-Dalit actions.”

Earlier last week, the SP attacked Mayawati for allegedly supporting the BJP and fielding a candidate for the Rajya Sabha polls without seeking support from opposition parties in the state.