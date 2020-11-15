Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Sunday appointed Bhim Rajbhar as the new state president in Uttar Pradesh, replacing Munkad Ali. Also Read - Hina Khan Celebrates Diwali In A Gorgeous Green Embroidered Saree By Pallavi Jaipur Worth 37K

Munkad Ali was appointed state president in August last year and it is believed that the party's failure to win even a single seat in the recently concluded Assembly by-elections, is the reason behind his removal.

A resident of Mau district, Bhim Rajbhar belongs to the Most Backward Class category and his appointment is aimed at bringing the MBCs closer to the party.

Abhay Nath Tripathi, the BSP candidate in the recent by-elections in Deoria, quit the party on Sunday.

He alleged that the BSP was pursuing wrong policies and accused the party coordinators of exploiting him mentally and financially.