New Delhi: Despite being fully vaccinated, Danish Ali, Member of Parliament (MP) from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. The BSP leader attended the ongoing winter session of Parliament till Monday. He urged people who came in his contact to self isolate themselves and get tested for Coronavirus.Also Read - As Omicron Hits 41 States of US, Experts Warn of 'Viral Blizzard' of COVID-19

Despite being fully vaccinated, today, I tested positive for #COVID19. Yesterday, I attended Parliament also. I request all those who came in my contact to get tested and isolate themselves. I am having mild symptoms and hope to recover soon. @loksabhaspeaker @LokSabhaSectt — Kunwar Danish Ali (@KDanishAli) December 21, 2021

Also Read - 73% Of New Covid Cases In US Are Omicron, Strain Now 'Dominant'

Taking to Twitter, Ali said, “Despite being fully vaccinated, today, I tested positive for #COVID19. Yesterday, I attended Parliament also. I request all those who came in my contact to get tested and isolate themselves. I am having mild symptoms and hope to recover soon.”