New Delhi: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Sunday named Danish Ali its leader in the 17th Lok Sabha. Ali, a former Janata Dal Secular (JD-S) leader had joined BSP ahead of the commencement of general elections.

Danish Ali had contested the Lok Sabha elections from Amroha and emerged victorious trouncing sitting BJP MP Kunwar Singh Tanwar.

Besides, the BSP also appointed Mayawati’s brother Anand Kumar as the Vice President of the party, news agency ANI reported. Akash Anand and Ramji Gautam to be the National Coordinator of BSP.

Danish Ali has been elected as the leader of BSP in Lok Sabha. Anand Kumar appointed as the Vice President of the party. Akash Anand and Ramji Gautam to be the National Coordinator of BSP. pic.twitter.com/s5FvENI98u — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2019

Earlier on Tuesday, the Congress party had named Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury its leader in the Lok Sabha, after party president Rahul Gandhi refused to accept the post.

“I have been given this responsibility (the leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha). I was asked to stand in the front. I said okay. I am a foot soldier and foot soldiers stand in front. So I will fight as a foot soldier,” Chowdhury told reporters after his appointment.