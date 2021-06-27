Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Sunday said she will fight the upcoming Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand assembly elections alone amid reports of tie-up with Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM. Mayawati also sought to clarify that her party has only announced an alliance with Shiromani Akali Dal for the Punjab assembly elections scheduled to be held next year. SAD President Sukhbir Badal had said that the BSP will contest in 20 out of the 117 seats, whereas his party will contest the remaining seats. Also Read - Akali Dal Inks Poll Pact With Mayawati's BSP For Punjab Assembly Election 2022

“This news is being broadcast in a media news channel since yesterday that the AIMIM and BSP will fight the upcoming assembly general elections in UP together. This news is completely false, misleading, and factless. There is not even an iota of truth in this and BSP vehemently denies it,” Mayawati said in a series of Twitter.

“In this regard, it is again clarified that except Punjab, the BSP will not contest the UP and Uttarakhand state polls early next year in alliance with any party; meaning it will go it alone.”

Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur, and Goa are slated for early next year.