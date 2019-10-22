New Delhi: Bahujan Samaj Party workers blackened the faces of party’s national coordinator Ramji Gautam and former BSP state in charge Sitaram on Tuesday in Jaipur. The two leaders were abused and paraded on donkeys by the party workers for allegedly indulging in anti-party activities.

The video tweeted by news agency ANI also showed the BSP workers garlanding the two leaders with shoes.

#WATCH Rajasthan: BSP workers blackened faces of party's national coordinator Ramji Gautam&former BSP state incharge Sitaram¶ded them on donkeys,in Jaipur today.The workers also garlanded them with shoes&alleged that these leaders were indulging in anti-party activities pic.twitter.com/Vjvn1kur2w — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2019

In yet another incident on Monday, a BSP leader expressed resentment over the use of electronic voting machines by spilling ink on an EVM in a polling booth in Thane Head Post Office of Maharashtra during the assembly election voting. A video of local BSP leader Sunil Khambe’s despicable act went viral on social media.