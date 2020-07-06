Bubonic Plague Latest News: At a time when countries across the world are battling to find a solution to combat COVID-19 or coronavirus pandemic, which has killed over 5 lakh people globally so far, China has sounded an alert for another disease can kill an adult in less than 24 hours. That bacterial disease is known as bubonic plague. It is a bacterial disease that is spread by fleas living on wild rodents such as marmots. Also Read - After COVID-19, Another Serious Infection, Bubonic Plague Rearing Its Head in China

The news of bubonic plague came after Chinese researchers issued an early warning over another potential pandemic caused by an influenza virus in pigs. The suspected bubonic plague case was reported on Saturday by a hospital in Bayannur. The local health authority announced that the warning period will continue until the end of 2020. Also Read - Is Coronavirus Airborne? Here's What 239 Scientists Told WHO

“At present, there is a risk of a human plague epidemic spreading in this city. The public should improve its self-protection awareness and ability, and report abnormal health conditions promptly,” news agency PTI quoted a local health authority as saying. Also Read - Lockdown Extension News Today: These Districts Are Under Complete Shutdown For a Week From Today

Earlier on July 1, Xinhua news agency had reported that two people– a 27-year-old resident and his 17-year-old brother, were treated for bubonic plague at two separate hospitals in Khovd province in western Mongolia. The brothers reportedly ate marmot meat.

Following this, the health official had warning people not to eat marmot meat.

A total of 146 people who had contact with them have been isolated and treated at local hospitals.

The researchers are concerned that it could mutate further so that it can spread easily from person to person, and trigger a global outbreak, BBC reported.

“Controlling the prevailing G4 EA H1N1 viruses in pigs and close monitoring in human populations, especially workers in the swine industry, should be urgently implemented,” Chinese researchers warned in the paper.

(With agency inputs)