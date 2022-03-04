New Delhi: The government will arrange seven more flights from Budapest to evacuate 1,400 stranded Indians on Saturday, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said. Puri said 1,100 stranded Indians who reached Budapest from war-torn Ukraine will be evacuated on Friday and another batch of evacuees will reach home on Saturday.Also Read - How Will Ukraine-Return Students Complete Medical Course? Health Ministry, NMC Exploring Ways

“From Budapest, 3000 people evacuated till yesterday, another 1100 expected to leave today. We’ve asked for 7 more flights, which will make it another 1400 people being evacuated tomorrow (March 5),” Hardeep Singh Puri, who reached Hungary-Zahony border, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

India has said that efforts to evacuate its citizens from Ukraine have been hampered by “adverse conditions” at the borders, but it has also offered to help evacuate citizens of neighbouring and other developing countries stranded there.

Two more batches of 369 Indians, mostly students, from Ukraine, arrived at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) by Air India Express flights from Romania and Hungary early on Friday. The first flight, IX-1204 landed around 2.10 am and the evacuees were accorded a warm welcome by Minister of State for Railways, Raosaheb Danve in the special enclosure at the CSMIA, where he chatted with them.

Among its 185 passengers, the largest number of evacuees are from Kerala (31), followed by 19 from Andhra Pradesh, 18 from Telangana, 16 from Maharashtra, 14 from Bihar and remaining 87 from other states in the country.

Later, another flight IX-1602 landed in Mumbai around 8.30 a.m. carrying 184 passengers, largely students, were welcomed by Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, who interacted with them, enquired after their wellbeing and offered them all help required.

(With inputs from IANS)