New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday morning deliver a keynote address in a virtual Vesak global celebration on Buddha Purnima. Notably, Buddha Purnima celebrations are being held virtually due to COVID-19 pandemic. The event is being organised in the honour of the victims and the frontline warriors of COVID-19.

The Ministry of Culture, in collaboration with the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), a global Buddhist umbrella organization, is holding a virtual prayer event with the participation of all the supreme heads of the Buddhist Sanghas from around the world, an official statement said.

Prayer ceremonies on the occasion will be streamed live from the Sacred Garden Lumbini (Nepal), Mahabodhi Temple (Bodhgaya, India); Mulgandha Kuti Vihara, Sarnath; Parinirvana Stupa, Kushinagar; Pirith Chanting from Ruwanweli Maha Seya in the sacred and historic Anuradhapura stupa premises, Sri Lanka; Boudhanath, Swayambhu, Namo Stupa, Nepal, apart from other popular Buddhist sites.

Vesak-Buddha Poornima is considered the Triple Blessed Day as Tathagata Gautam Buddha’s Birth, Enlightenment and Maha Parnirvana, the statement pointed out.