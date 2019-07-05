7th Pay Commission Latest News: Union Finance Nirmala Sitharaman will present the full-fledged budget to 2019 today on the backdrop of India’s economy hitting 5-year low growth of 6.8 per cent in 2018-19, and the Central government employees will be expecting an announcement regarding their long-pending demand of hike in minimum pay and fitment factor beyond 7th Pay Commission recommendations.

The CG employees are not satisfied with the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission recommendations regarding the minimum pay and have been demanding, for a long time, a hike of Rs 8000 and an increase in the fitment factor up to 3.68 times.

The minimum pay of Central Government employees, currently, stands at Rs 18000 and they have asked for an increment of Rs 8000, after which it will rise to Rs 26000.

Last year, the distribution of salaries as per the 7th pay commission recommendations was considered as a factor that led to the recovery of the Indian economy.

The low growth can be a major factor for the Modi government to accept the demands of the central government employees.

7th Pay Commission Recommendations and CG employees’ demands beyond that could be in the scheme of things since the Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has been continuously holding pre-budget consultations with economists, banks, financial institutions, and industry chambers to formulate a roadmap for reforms.

Government employees are also expecting an increase in their dearness allowances (DA) by four per cent in July 2019 to reach up to 16 per cent. If the allowance hike is implemented, it will be the biggest increase in the DA since the implementation of the 7th pay scale in 2016.