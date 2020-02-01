New Delhi: In her second Budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday proposed the setting up of five new Smart Cities in the country.

The cities will be developed with states in private partnership mode, she added, however there was no mention of the budgetary allocation.

The government had allocated Rs 6,450 crore for the Smart Cities Mission for 2019-2020 against Rs 6,169 crore in 2018-2019, which is about 4.5 percent more than the amount set aside last year.

As per statistics made available by the ministry of housing and urban affairs, the value of tendered smart city projects is over Rs 1,62,000 crore, the value of work orders issued is around Rs 1,20,000 crore and the value of all completed projects is more than Rs 25,000 crore.

What is the Smart Cities Mission?

Smart City Mission was launched on June 25, 2015 and till now, four lists have been announced.

The first list which was announced on was announced on Jan 28 2016 included the names of 20 cities and Bhubaneswar topped it. The second list comprised of 13 names and the first spot in this list was bagged by Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow. The third list, which had the names of 27 smart cities, was topped by Punjab’s Amritsar.

The final list was announced in January 2018.

The whole idea behind the Smart Cities project is to provide urban citizens their basic needs in a simplified manner. The state government needs to fulfill three conditions for being included in the Smart Cities list. The region needs to be supplied with adequate water supply, electricity connections and robust road connectivity.

