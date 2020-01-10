New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pre-budget economy meet with economists, accusing him of having reserved the consultation only for his ‘capitalist friends,’ and not taking any interest in the voice of the rest of the nation.

The Prime Minister had on Thursday held a pre-budget meet with top economists and experts at the NITI Aayog and discussed ways to revive a stagnating economy.

Slamming the PM a day after the said meet, Rahul tweeted: “Modi’s most extensive budget consultation ever, is reserved for crony capitalist friends and the super-rich. He has no interest in the views or voices of our farmers, students, youth, women, government and PSU employees, small businessmen or middle-class and taxpayers.”

Modi's "most extensive" budget consultation ever, is reserved for crony capitalist friends & the super rich. He has no interest in the views or voices of our farmers, students, youth, women, Govt & PSU employees, small businessmen or middle class tax payers. #SuitBootBudget pic.twitter.com/6VP2g9OyNT — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 10, 2020

The former Congress president has been a vocal critic of the government over the current state of economy of the country. He has repeatedly used the jibe ‘Suit Boot ki Sarkar (government of those wearing expensive suits and shoes, i.e businessmen),’ using hashtag SuitBootBudget in his tweet.

The Union Budget, which will be presented on February 1, comes amid the country witnessing a severe economic slowdown. Recently, even the World Bank, in its forecast, downgraded the growth rate projection of the Indian economy for the financial year 2019-20 from 6.5% to just 5%.

Thursday’s pre-budget meet, curiously, was not attended by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, whose office later clarified that she wasn’t present at the meet as she had already met the economists in December.

Parliament’s Budget session will begin on January 31 with the Budget to be presented a day later.