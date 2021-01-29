New Delhi: With the beginning of Union Budget session 2021 of Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to chair an all-party meet on Saturday to put forth the government’s legislative agenda. This time the customary all-party meeting is being held after the beginning of the Budget session. Usually such all-party meetings are held ahead of parliamentary sessions to ensure smooth functioning of both the Houses. Also Read - Budget 2021: IMF Chief Gita Gopinath Lists Out Key Areas That Should on Centre's Agenda

The Budget session began on Friday with President Ram Nath Kovind addressing the joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament. Also Read - Should FM Sitharaman Increase Income Tax Exemption Limit From Rs 2.5 Lakh to Rs 5 Lakh in Budget 2021?

During the virtual all-party meeting, opposition parties are likely to demand a debate on the farmers’ agitation underway at various border points of Delhi. Also Read - Budget 2021: Consumer Expectations to Prioritize ‘Cyber Security’ as Key Aspect For Digital India

The opposition parties had raised a similar demand at an all-party meeting convened by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday, but the government suggested that the issue of farmers’ agitation can be raised during the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address for which 10 hours have been allocated in Lok Sabha on February 2,3 and 4.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha are meeting in shifts of five hours each to ensure distancing norms. While Rajya Sabha will meet in the morning, Lok Sabha will meet in the second half of the day.

(With inputs from PTI)