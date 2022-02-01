New Delhi: The Union Budget 2022 will be debated for 11 hours by the Members of the Parliament in Rajya Sabha during the ongoing budget session. Quoting sources, the news agency ANI reported that Ministers of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi has informed the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman will reply to the 11-hour debate on February 11.Also Read - Budget 2022: Central Government Announces Highest-Ever Sports Budget, Sees An Increase of ₹305.58 Crores From Last Year

As per sources, the BAC of Rajya Sabha chaired by M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday allocated time for the debates on the Motion of Thanks to President and on the Union Budget 2022-23. ​Leader of the House Piyush Goyal, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjuna Kharge, along with other leaders were present in the meeting.

"Rajya Sabha will debate on Motion of Thanks to President for his address to MPs of both the Houses for 12 hours during the first part of the current Budget Session," sources told ANI, adding that the debate will start on February 2 at 11.30 am.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to reply to the debate on February 8, said sources, adding that the time allocated for this debate includes the time to be taken for the reply as well.

They further informed that to enable the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s reply, it was decided to do away with the Private Members’ Business on February 11.

“Accordingly, more than 23 hours will be spent on debates on these two major items of business by the Rajya Sabha during the first part of the Budget session,” sources said.

Finance Minister Sitharaman presented the budget 2022-2023 in the Parliament earlier today.