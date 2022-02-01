New Delhi: Slamming the Union Budget 2022 for not focusing on the economically weaker section of the society, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said the budget is only for “rich” people and benefitting the government’s ‘friends’. Referring to the mythological text ‘Mahabharata’, the Congress leader said, “It’s Arjuna and Dronacharya’s budget, not Eklavya’s”.Also Read - Regulation of Digital Currencies Good Thing For New Asset Class: Amitabh Kant on Budget 2022

“Budget is only for the rich; has nothing for the poor…They also mentioned cryptocurrency, which doesn’t have any law, nor has it been discussed before. Budget benefitting their friends,” he added. Also Read - Budget 2022: Govt Pushes For Stronger EV Infrastructure, Offers Battery Swapping Policy To Promote Green Mobility

Other senior leaders of Congress party echoed similar sentiments about the Union Budget 2022 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament on Tuesday. Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma said the budget does not address the rising inequality in the society. Also Read - Budget 2022: Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter, Middle Class Jokes Trend Big | 16 Best Tweets

“The expectation that Budget will bring relief for the poor and common people, and taxpayers who are affected by rising inflation has not been fulfilled. Rising inequality has not been addressed. This Budget has brought no relief for small industries also,” said Sharma.

Earlier today, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also criticized the Union Budget 2022 and said that it has offered nothing for the salaried, middle class, the poor and deprived, the youth, farmers and MSMEs. “M0di G0vernment’s Zer0 Sum Budget! Nothing for – Salaried class– Middle class – The poor & deprived – Youth – Farmers – MSMEs”, tweeted Rahul.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor’s criticism of the Budget was also centred on similar lines, as he said, “Extremely disappointing, a damp squib! There seems to be absolutely nothing in this Budget. It’s an astonishingly disappointing Budget. When you listen to the speech, no mention of MGNREGA, of Defence, of any other urgent priorities facing the public.”

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on the other hand, called it ‘A Pegasus spin budget’. “The budget is zero for common people, who are getting crushed by unemployment and inflation. The government is lost in big words signifying nothing– A Pegasus spin budget,” tweeted Banerjee.

Another veteran Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also responded to the Budget. He said, “On the one hand, the Budget talks about climate action and protecting the environment. On the other, it pushes ecologically disastrous river-linking projects. The rhetoric sounds nice. But actions matter more. On that front, the Modi govt is on a destructive path.”