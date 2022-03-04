Shimla: Himachal Pradesh government on Friday announced to increase the monthly old-age pension amount from Rs 1,001 to Rs 1,500. Presenting the Budget for 2022-23 in the state Assembly, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur also announced to decrease the age limit from 70 years to 60 years for availing such pension, without any income limit.Also Read - Himachal Pradesh Tourism Update: Shimla Authorities Ban Snow Activities in Kufri, Tourists Left Disappointed

The Chief Minister, who also holds the finance portfolio for the state was presenting his fifth and last budget of the current BJP-government in the state, before the next Assembly elections scheduled to be held in December. Also Read - Himachal: All Schools, Educational Institutes Allowed To Open From Feb 17 | Details Here

Also Read - Himachal Pradesh Revises Pension Amount, Gratuity Limit From January 2016 | Key Cabinet Decisions

In its last budget, the current state government also announced to increase the Member of Legislative Assembly Local Area Development Scheme (MLALAD) fund from the existing Rs 1.80 crore to Rs 2 crore. The MLALAD fund has been increased by Rs 20 lakh in the Budget, and Thakur stated in the state assembly that a total of Rs 90 lakh increase had been made in the fund during his government.

The chief minister also announced to increase the discretionary grant for MLAs from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 12 lakh per annum for the next fiscal.

In the health sector, the chief minister declared to create 500 new posts for doctors in the state. Thakur announced that a provision would be made whereby the Himcare Card for availing free health services for various ailments will be required to be renewed after three years instead of every year.

The honorarium for Mayor, Deputy Mayor, and councillors in municipal corporations has been increased from Rs 12,000 to Rs 15,000, from Rs 8,500 to Rs 10,000, and from Rs 5,050 to Rs 6,050 per month, respectively, he added.

He announced that Sardar Patel University in the Mandi district would start functioning in April 2022. Thakur also announced to construct 1000 new Anganwadi Bhawans in the state.

“A total of 789 plans from NABARD worth Rs 3,200 crore was approved during the five-year tenure of the previous Congress government, whereas that during the current government stood at Rs 3,452 crore for 826 plans,” he added.

(With inputs from agencies)