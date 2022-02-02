New Delhi: In her Budget 2022 speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has allocated Rs 44,605 crore for the implementation of Ken-Betwa river link project for irrigation of Bundelkhand region. The Minister also said that draft detailed project reports (DPRs) of five river links, namely Damanganga-Pinjal, Par-Tapi-Narmada, Godavari-Krishna, Krishna-Pennar and Pennar-Cauvery have also been finalized. The move that came ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls 2022 has prompted critical remarks from environmentalists as well as the Opposition.Also Read - Income Tax Return Forms From Next Year Will Have Separate Column For Income From Cryptocurrency, Says Revenue Secretary

Inter-linking of rivers has been a pending project from Modi government’s first term since 2014. Much to the chagrin of the environmentalists, the cabinet had in December 2021 cleared the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for Ken Betwa Interlinking of Rivers project that has still not got certain statutory clearances among other such projects. Also Read - Digital Currency Will Be Backed By RBI, But Not Bitcoin, Ethereum or NFT, Says Finance Ministry

What Sitharaman said about Ken-Betwa and other five river linking projects in Budget 2022 speech

Talking about the proposed Ken-Betwa and other five river linking projects, the Finance Minister in her speech on Tuesday said, “Implementation of the Ken-Betwa Link Project, at an estimated cost of Rs 44,605 crore will be taken up. This is aimed at providing irrigation to 9.08 lakh hectare of farmers’ lands.” Also Read - Budget 2022: What Is In It For Common Man?

Ken-Betwa project is aimed at providing irrigation benefits to 9.08 lakh hectare of farmers’ lands, drinking water supply for 62 lakh people, 103 MW of Hydro, and 27 MW of solar power. “Of the total allotment, Rs 4,300 crore allocation comes from the Revised Estimate pertaining to 2021-22 and Rs 1,400 crore in 2022-23 in this budget,” Sitharaman has said.

Talking about the DPRs of five river links, namely Damanganga-Pinjal, Par-Tapi-Narmada, Godavari-Krishna, Krishna-Pennar and Pennar-Cauvery have also been finalized, she said, “Once a consensus is reached among the beneficiary states, the Centre will provide support for implementation.”

What Is Ken-Betwa Link Canal project

The Ken-Betwa inter-linking of rivers project received the nod of the Union Cabinet in December last year in December. This project involves the transfer of water from Ken to the Betwa river through the construction of Daudhan Dam and a canal linking the two rivers, the Lower Orr Project, Kotha Barrage and Bina Complex Multipurpose Project. According to the government, the project will pave the way for more interlinking of river projects in India.

For the 221 km long project, that will include a 2-km long tunnel, union cabinet in December approved central support of Rs 39,317 crore for the project, covering a grant of Rs 36,290 crore and a loan of Rs 3,027 crore.

The project is structured to be completed in two phases. In Phase-I Daudhan Dam complex and its subsidiary units such as Low Level Tunnel, High Level Tunnel, Ken-Betwa Link Canal and power houses will be completed. In Phase-II, construction of Lower Orr Dam, Bina Complex Project and Kotha Barrage will be taken care of.

Why The Project is important

With this project, the government aims to benefit to the water-starved Bundelkhand region, spread across Panna, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Sagar, Damoh, Datia, Vidisha, Shivpuri and Raisen districts of Madhya Pradesh and Banda, Mahoba, Jhansi and Lalitpur districts of Uttar Pradesh.

The project is also expected to boost socio-economic prosperity in the backward Bundelkhand region on account of increased agricultural activities and employment generation. It would also help in arresting distress migration from this region.

An agreement was signed on March 22 last year between the Union Minister of Jal Shakti and the chief ministers of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh to implement the first major centrally-driven river interlinking project in the country.

The Citicism

Following the Finance Minister’s announcement on Tuesday, concerns were raised on the impact this project will have to ecology of the region.

Taking about its impact on the population of endangered tiger population in the region, WWF India’s Lead, Tiger Projects, Dr Pranav Chanchani said, “Vast tracts of habitat with good connectivity between habitat patches are essential for landscape-scale tiger conservation. If habitats are compromised, connectivity is eroded, or the protections provided to tigers and other wildlife are diluted in any way, the prospect of securing the future of tiger meta populations in India’s human dominated landscape only get harder. There is growing evidence of how severed habitat connectivity can precipitate the decline, or even lead to extinctions, for small, isolated populations.”

He said that with an increasing human footprint and fast growing infrastructure networks, the impacts of isolation are already showing in several populations by way of reduced genetic hetero-zygosity and shrinking populations that are not being strengthened by animals immigrating from nearby populations.

Congress leader and former Environment Minister, Jairam Ramesh also criticised the move and tweeted: “On the one hand, the Budget talks of climate action and protecting the environment. On the other, it pushes ecologically disastrous river-linking projects. Rhetoric sounds nice but actions matter more. On that front, the Modi government is on a destructive path.”

(With ANI and IANS inputs)