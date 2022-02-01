Budget 2022 Latest Update: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called Budget 2022 ‘progressive’ and said it brings in new hopes and opportunities for the people of the country. He went on to add that the Budget 2022 strengthens the economy as it’s full of ‘more infrastructure, more investment, more growth and more jobs’.Also Read - Budget 2022: 'Tax' Most Used Word In Nirmala Sitharaman's Speech, What's At Second?

"This budget brings in new hopes and opportunities for the people. It strengthens the economy; it's full of 'more infrastructure, more investment, more growth and more jobs'. There is also a new provision of green jobs; budget ensures a bright future for youth," PM Modi said.

Talking about the provision for MSMEs, PM Modi said as announcement of over Rs 2.25 lakh crores MSP will be directly transferred (to farmers) and the budget will double farmers' income. He added that for MSMEs, credit guarantee and many new schemes have been announced.

— ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2022

“Besides the cleaning of Maa Ganga, a major step has been taken for the welfare of farmers. Natural farming on the banks of river Ganga in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal will be promoted. This will help make rive Ganga chemical-free,” PM Modi added.

He said that for the first time in the country, ‘Parvat Mala’ scheme is being kickstarted for regions like Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, J&K, northeast. “It’ll facilitate modern system of transportation and connectivity in hills. This will provide strength to border villages,” PM Modi added.