Budget 2022 Latest Update: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday called the Budget 2022 presentation 'extremely disappointing' and added that there seems to be absolutely nothing in this Budget. Saying that it was an astonishingly disappointing Budget, he said there was no mention of MGNREGA, Defence, any other urgent priorities facing the public.

He went on to add that the Budget 2022 seems to be pushing the mirage of 'achhe din' even farther away. "We are facing terrible inflation and there's no tax relief for the middle class. This is a Budget that seems to be pushing the mirage of 'achhe din' even farther away. Now it's India at 100, we'll have to wait for 25 more years for 'acche din' to arrive," he added.

“Very clear that as far as the digital currency is concerned, the government was heading in that direction. To the best of my knowledge, a reasonable proposition, I don’t think we’ll be criticising that. But we’re more concerned about lack of substance for common citizens in Budget,” Tharoor added.

Earlier in the day, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented Budget 2022 in Parliament and said India has set a target to reduce fiscal deficit to 6.4 per cent of GDP in 2022-23 from the estimated 6.9 per cent in the current financial year.

“The Fiscal Deficit in 2022-23 is estimated at 6.4 per cent of GDP, which is consistent with the broad path of fiscal consolidation announced by me last year to reach a fiscal deficit level below 4.5 per cent by 2025-26,” Sitharaman said.

The Finance Minister stated that the outlay for capital expenditure in the Union Budget is once again being stepped up sharply by 35.4 per cent from Rs 5.54 lakh crore in the current year to Rs 7.50 lakh crore in 2022-23.

“This has increased to more than 2.2 times the expenditure of 2019-20. This outlay in 2022-23 will be 2.9 per cent of GDP,” she added.

Sitharaman further added that as against a total expenditure of Rs 34.83 lakh crore projected in the Budget Estimates 2021-22, the Revised Estimate for the current year stands at Rs 37.70 lakh crore.

The total Market Borrowings of the government for 2022-23 are estimated to stand at Rs 11,58,719 crore. The Revised Estimates for the same for 2021-22 are Rs 8, 75,771 crore as against the Budget Estimates of Rs 9,67,708 crore.