New Delhi: Slamming the Union Budget 2022, Former Finance Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget speech on Tuesday was the most capitalist speech to be ever read by any Finance Minister. He outlined the “hard facts” that government officials and said Finance Minister should have considered before drafting the budget, and said, “people will reject this capitalist budget”.Also Read - Budget 2022 Tax Highlights: Income Tax Unchanged, 30 Per Cent Crypto Tax; Watch Video

He said that Sitharaman has mastered the jargon of capitalist economics. “Read her speech again: count the number of times she used the words digital, portal, IT-based. paperless, database, ecosystem, global, atmanirbhar. The word ‘poor’ occurs only twice in para 6,” he said and “thanked” Sitharaman for remembering that there are poor people in this country. Also Read - Budget 2022: Transaction Done In Crypto World Will Be Taxed At 30% | What It Means

The Congress leader said there was not a word in the speech about any cash assistance to the very poor who have been pushed into extreme poverty and suffered immensely during the last two years. “Not a word for those who had lost their jobs; not a word about creating jobs for those whose education stopped at some stage at the school level; not a word about reviving MSMEs that had shut down; not a word about distributing more food to combat malnutrition and hunger; not a word about cutting indirect taxes, especially GST, to contain inflation and bring down the prices of goods; and not a word about giving tax relief to the tax-paying middle class or the tax-bearing head of a household,” he added. Also Read - PM Modi Ordered Not To Increase Taxes At The Time of Covid Pandemic, Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

The Congress leader said he was “astonished” and “shocked” that the Finance Minister was outlining a plan for the next 25 years. “Government seems to believe that the present does not need any attention and the public can be asked to wait patiently until ‘Amrit Kaal’ dawns,” Chidambaram said adding that “this is mocking the people of India”

Speaking on 30 per cent taxes introduced on the virtual digital asset, the former Finance Minister said, “That has been brought obviously on the behest of very rich people of the country.”

“Instead of RBI, FM has virtually announced that Cryptocurrency is legal from today. Now all of this is not beneficial to 99.99% of people of India,” he said.

“India’s economy has not recovered to pre -the pandemic year of 2019-20. In the last two years, million jobs were lost, some perhaps forever. Approximately 16 lakhs of MSMEs closed down. In two pandemic years, 82 per cent of households suffered the loss of income. Per capita income declined from Rs 1,08,645 in 2019-20 to Rs 1,07,802 in 2021-22 or even less. Per capita expenditure has declined from Rs 62,056 in 2019-20 to Rs 59,043 in 21 22.

An estimated 4.6 crore people were pushed into extreme poverty. Huge learning loss among school children, especially those living ging in ruler India and enrolled in government schools. Malnutrition, stunting and wasting among children have increased. India’s rank in the global hunger index has fallen to 101 out of 116 countries. The unemployment rate reached 8.2 per cent for urban 5.2 per cent for rural workers. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is estimated at 12 per cent, while consumer price index at 5.2 per cent,” said the Congress leader outlining the “hard facts” of India economy.

After the Budget was presented this morning, Chidambaram said, “we asked ourselves what has the Budget done to address any of these grave challenges. The blunt answer is NOTHING.”

He said the government behaves and acts as though it is on the right path and has delivered on the issues that matter to the common people. “This is false. This is also bull-headed obduracy. This also reflects the government’s contemptuous disregard of the burdens and sufferings of the people,” he added.

The Opposition on Tuesday slammed the Union Budget, calling it a “Pegasus spin budget” and a “zero-sum budget” that has nothing for the salaried class and the poor, even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP leaders hailed it as “people-friendly” with a focus on a building a self-reliant India.

Shortly after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented a bigger Rs 39.45 lakh crore Budget 2022-23 in Lok Sabha, the opposition parties reacted sharply against the government’s economic blueprint while BJP leaders, including Union ministers, welcomed the document as “visionary”.

Several Congress leaders, including former party president Rahul Gandhi, criticised Sitharaman for presenting a “Lollypop budget” and alleged that it has exposed the government’s “anti-farmer and anti-poor” face. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee termed it a “Pegasus spin budget” that provided nothing to the common people who have been “crushed” by unemployment and inflation.