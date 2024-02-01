Budget 2024: Opposition Flags 18 Lakh Crore Deficit, Labels It ‘Vote-on-Account’

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday presented the Interim Budget 2024 and expressed hope that the good policies and the work done by the Central government will help the BJP return to power.

People watch the live telecast of the interim budget 2024 by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (ANI Photo)

Budget 2024: Opposition leaders on Thursday slammed the Interim Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, dubbing it as an “election exercise” and a ‘Vote-On-Account’ which is only meant to keep the government solvent for the first quarter of the current fiscal year.

“It is a ‘vote-on-account’ which has only one purpose to keep the government solvent for the first quarter of the current fiscal year,” Congress MP Manish Tewari told news agency ANI when asked about his response to the Interim Budget presented by the BJP-led NDA dispensation today.

Tewari also expressed concern about the high budget deficit stating that the borrowing will only increase in the next fiscal based on the current trajectory.

“It’s worrying that there is a budget deficit of Rs 18 lakh crores. This means that the government is borrowing for its expenditure. This number is only going to increase next year,” the Congress leader said.

Budget deficit typically refers to the situation when a government’s total expenditures exceed its total revenues during a specific period, say a financial year. It indicates that the government is spending more money than it is earning through various sources.

‘Vote on Account’ is a provision under Article 116 of the Indian Constitution that empowers the government to withdraw funds from the Consolidated Fund of India to meet the government’s expenditure requirements for a limited period, typically a few months.

‘Rhetorical presentation, little on implementation’: Tharoor

Congress veteran Shashi Tharoor said the Budget was presented in rhetorical language with very little concrete on implementation.

“It was one of the shortest speeches on record in the Budget. Not very much came out of it. As usual a lot of rhetorical language, and very little concrete implementation. The Finance Minister talked about foreign investment without acknowledging that that investment has come down significantly,” Tharoor said.

The Congress MP noted that Sitharaman talked about “a number of things which are couched in vague language like ‘confidence’ and ‘hope’.”

“But when it comes to hard figures, very few figures are available. This is going to be a very disappointing speech in terms of being couched entirely in generalities and without enough substance nor any willingness to address the specific problems of the economy,” Tharoor said, according to ANI.

‘Hollow budget’

Shiromani Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal dubbed the Budget as “hollow” which contained “nothing” for women, farmers, or youth.

“This budget was hollow. There was nothing for the youth, women, farmers…I saw arrogance when they said that they would present the Budget in July. You cannot take any election for granted,” the SAD MP said.

Another Opposition MP, Dayanidhi Maran of the DMK, claimed the budget could be rated “zero” with regards to its delivery.

“The Finance Minister took a long time to hail praises but delivery was zero. They are going to present a white paper on the previous government… Nothing much has happened in the last 10 years. The people of the country are already disappointed. Moreover, you realise that performance incentives are given to the bridge companies, and not going to the deserving ones. People are rejected with this budget” Maran said.

‘Disappointing; no focus on inflation, unemployment’

Newly elected AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal called the budget disappointing amid peaking inflation and unemployment plaguing the country.

“This is a disappointing budget. Inflation and unemployment are at their peak in the country but there is nothing about it in the budget…It is a disappointing budget for the common people” the former Delhi Women’s panel chief said.

BJP hits back

Meanwhile, responding to the opposition’s criticism of the Interim Budget, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad highlighted that India is now among the top five economies in the world, a far cry from the country’s earlier predicament when it was placed in the “Fragile 5”.

“India has traversed a path from ‘Fragile 5’ to the world’s ‘Top 5’ economies in just 10 years. This is a very effective and historical interim budget. It mentions the achievements of the past and a strong path towards the future. We will present the full budget in July,” said Prasad.

“The number of taxpayers has increased. They have faith in the government that their money will not be misused,” the BJP leader added.

Interim Budget 2024

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday presented the Interim Budget 2024 and expressed hope that the good policies and the work done by the Central government will help the BJP return to power for the third consecutive time in a row.

“Our young country has high aspirations, pride in its present and hope and confidence for a bright future. We expect that our government based on its stupendous work will be blessed again by the people with a resounding mandate,” the Finance Minister said in her budget speech in the Lok Sabha.

(With ANI inputs)

