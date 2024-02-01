Budget 2024: Tourism Infrastructure To Be Boosted On Islands Like Lakshadweep, Says FM Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announces upcoming infrastructure and amenities for boosting tourism in India

FM Sitaraman on boosting Tourism in India, including islands such as Lakshadweep.

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her pre-election Budget, which is technically a vote on account and popularly termed an interim Budget, said that the Modi government committed to addressing the fervour for domestic tourism, projects for port connectivity, tourism infrastructure, and amenities on islands. “To address fervour for domestic tourism, projects for port connectivity, tourism infra & amenities will be taken on our islands including Lakshadweep,” FM Sitharaman said.

Trending Now

Infrastructure Boost for Tourism in India

Developing infrastructure for tourism on islands such as Lakshadweep can significantly boost tourism in India and help with revenue growth. There is a surge in interest in the region from tourists as a result of the strategic infrastructure projects that the Indian government has undertaken. These projects include upcoming developments like the construction of new airports, luxury resorts, and seaport infrastructure. This surge in tourism can enhance the region’s allure, attract more visitors, and create new job opportunities, ultimately contributing to revenue growth. The focus on developing basic and support infrastructure, providing reliable connectivity, and promoting sustainable tourism will not only foster the growth of tourism in the region but also invigorate the economic potential of the islands. Additionally, the development of eco-friendly tourist infrastructure of international standards is a key aspect of the tourism policy for the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, which can serve as a model for Lakshadweep. Therefore, investing in infrastructure development in island destinations like Lakshadweep is crucial for realising their full tourism potential and driving revenue growth for India.

You may like to read

Maldives Lakshadweep Row

The recent row between the Maldives and Lakshadweep involves a controversy over a tourism project similar to the Maldives, which has sparked tensions between the two countries. The controversy was further fueled by derogatory remarks made by Maldivian politicians against PM Modi and India, which led to a backlash from Indian citizens, including celebrities and business leaders. The dispute has also highlighted the contrast in tourist activity between the two countries, with the Maldives consistently drawing higher tourist volumes compared to Lakshadweep. The row has raised concerns about the impact on tourism in both countries, with some travel agencies suspending bookings to the Maldives in solidarity with India. Additionally, the row has led to tensions between India and Maldives, with the latter looking to improve ties with China and calling for the withdrawal of Indian troops from the archipelago.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Articles News on India.com.