New Delhi: On the first day of the second part of the Budget Session that began days after the Bharatiya Janata Party’s victory in four out of five states that went to polls, BJP MPs gave a rousing welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha on Monday.Also Read - Shashi Tharoor Calls PM Modi 'Man of Tremendous Vigour and Dynamism', Credits Him For UP Polls Win

PM Modi entered the House minutes after the proceedings began and immediately all BJP MPs gave him a standing ovation and thumped desks while chanting ‘Modi, Modi’. Also Read - Yogi Adityanath Will Take UP To Greater Heights of Development, Says PM Modi

All the Union Ministers, including Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, joined the ruling party MPs in welcoming the prime minister to the House. Meanwhile, PM Modi sat on his seat with a straight face as the members continued their chants and thumps. Also Read - PM Modi Holds High-level Meet on India's Security Preparedness; Says, 'Must Make Nation Self-Reliant in Defence Sector'

Watch the video below:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed by the BJP MPs in Lok Sabha, amid chants of "Modi, Modi", following the party's victory in assembly elections in Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/IZuF36mDNB — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2022

This is the first time that the House is meeting after the BJP’s overwhelming victory in the recent assembly elections. The BJP won in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) emerged victorious in Punjab.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi and other opposition leaders were also present in the House.

PM Modi entered the House when Speaker Om Birla was speaking about a Parliamentary delegation from Austria which witnessed the proceedings of the House from a ‘special box’.

After the prime minister, union ministers and the BJP MPs settled down, the Speaker, while welcoming the Austrian delegation, extended greetings of the House as well as the people of India to the Austrian Parliament, the Austrian government and the people of Austria.

The delegation was led by President of the National Council of Austria Wolfgang Sobotka.

Birla said the team arrived in India on March 13 and have already visited Agra. They will proceed to Hyderabad before returning to Austria on March 17.

The Speaker also informed the House about the death of three former members S Singaravadivel, H B Patil and Hemanand Biswal in the recent past.

The House also paid tributes to the deceased members.

(With inputs from PTI)