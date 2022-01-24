The Budget Session of the parliament will start from January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind’s address. According to news agency ANI, COVID19 protocol will be implemented again in the Budget Session of the Parliament. Rajya Sabha proceedings will begin from 9 am & that of Lok Sabha from 4 pm. The new protocol will come into effect from February 2. President’s address to be presented on 31st January and Budget on February 1.Also Read - As Omicron Situation Gets Better in UK, PM Boris Johnson Lifts Covid-19 Testing For Fully Vaccinated Travellers

Ahead of the Budget session, a total of 875 staff members have tested positive for Covid in the House so far, news agency ANI reported on Sunday. As many as 2,847 tests were conducted till January 20, out of which, 875 parliamentary staff members had tested positive, the report said. Also Read - 5 Ways to Improve Your Gut Health During the Pandemic

Of these, a total of 915 tests were done by the Rajya Sabha Secretariat, out of which 271 cases found positive against coronavirus infection. Also Read - France's 'Vaccine Pass' Enters Into Force Barring Unjabbed From Restaurants, Tourist Site Amid COVID

It is important to note that Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has also been tested positive for Covid in Hyderabad and said that he has isolated himself.

“The Vice President, M Venkaiah Naidu, who is in Hyderabad, tested COVID positive today. He has decided to remain in self-isolation for a week. He has advised all those who came in contact with him to isolate themselves and get tested,” his office announced on Twitter.