New Delhi: A day ahead of the commencement of the Budget Session of the Parliament, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will hold an all-party meeting at 3 pm on Sunday. This is a customary meeting usually held before a Parliament session begins and floor leaders of various political parties will be present to discuss the smooth functioning of the upcoming Budget session under the chairmanship of the Lok Sabha Speaker.Also Read - Budget 2022 Expected to Focus on Increase in Limits For Basic Tax Exemption, Standard Deduction

The all-party meeting will be held with leaders from the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha to discuss how to go about the business as well as take into concern the opposition’s demand for discussion. Also Read - Budget 2022: This is What Travel, Tourism and Hospitality Sector Expects to Bounce Back; Watch Video

Meanwhile, at 5 pm on Monday (January 31), Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu will hold a virtual meeting with leaders of various parties and groups in the House for setting the agenda for the Budget session of Parliament. It is customary for the Rajya Sabha chairman to hold a meeting with leaders of various parties and groups ahead of every session of Parliament to seek their cooperation in the smooth running of the house and for discussing the agenda for the session. Also Read - Budget 2022: Industry Demands GST Relaxation and Simplification in Tax Slabs

The first such session-related virtual interaction will be held at 5 pm on January 31, sources close to Naidu said. The Rajya Sabha Chairman will return to Delhi on Sunday evening after a week-long home quarantine in Hyderabad after testing positive for Covid last week.

The Budget Session of Parliament will begin on January 31 at 11: 00 am with the President of India Ram Nath Kovind addressing both houses in a joint session following which the economic survey will be tabled.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget at 11:00 am on February 1 and this time, it will be a Paperless Budget. The Union Budget for 2022-23 will be presented in the Lok Sabha on February 1 at 11 AM and will be tabled in the Rajya Sabha in the evening.