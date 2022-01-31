New Delhi: As the Parliament’s Budget Session kicked off ahead of assembly polls scheduled in five states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that elections keep happening but the session is very important and urged all MPs to make it fruitful.Also Read - 5 Things To Watch Out For In Today's Economic Survey

Addressing the media ahead of the start of the Budget Session, Modi said that in today's global situation, there are a lot of opportunities for India and asserted that a confidence is being instilled in the world for India for its economic progress, vaccination programme and Made in India vaccines.

In this Session too, discussions, issues of discussions & open-minded debates can become an important opportunity for global impact. I hope that all MPs, political parties will have quality discussions with open mind & help take the country on the path to development swiftly: PM pic.twitter.com/WgDnH2MMUy — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2022



“True that polls affect sessions and debates. But I request all MPs that elections will go on but Budget Session draws a blueprint for an entire year and therefore, it is very important,” Modi said. “The more fruitful we make this session, the better opportunity there would be in the coming year to take the country to new economic heights,” he said.

PM Modi also called for discussions with an open-mind to help take the country on the path to development swiftly. The ‘crucial’ session comes ahead of assembly polls in five states — Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand, Goa.

