New Delhi: Soon after reports of 402 Parliament staff testing positive for COVID-19 surfaced, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has reviewed the situation and directed necessary measures to be taken to contain the spread of the virus among the Secretariat officials and staff ahead of the upcoming budget session, said sources.Also Read - Ahead Of Budget Session, Over 400 Parliament Staff Test COVID Positive

In view of the rising COVID-19 cases, Naidu has directed all officials and staff must get tested for COVID-19. The recovery of the infected shall be closely monitored. Assistance in hospitalization and treatment will also be provided if needed. The Rajya Sabha Secretariat has also reimposed restrictions on the attendance of officials and staff. As per reports, 65 of Rajya sabha Secretariat, 200 of Lok sabha Secretariat and 133 of allied services have tested COVID positive during January 4-8, hence Naidu will review the situation every week. Also Read - Budget 2022: No Need to Defer, EC Would Not Like to Interfere, Says CEC After Announcing Election Dates

Several employees of both the Houses of the Parliament were put in isolation after they came into contact with their infected colleagues during work. Various officials of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are also in isolation. Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Indian Railways Plans to Operate Vande Bharat Express Trains With Aluminium-Made Light Coaches Soon

List of Restrictions:

50 per cent of the officials and staff below the rank of under secretary or executive officers are required to work from home till the end of this month. They constitute about 65 per cent of the total employees.

Those with disabilities and pregnant women are exempted from attending office.

Starting and closing timings of the Secretariat are also staggered to avoid crowding.

All official meetings will be held virtually.



The measures were announced as India reported 1,59,632 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the daily positivity rate in the country to 10.21 per cent, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.