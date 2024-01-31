Budget Session 2024: PM Modi Hints At Winning Polls, Says ‘We Will Present The Full Budget’

New Delhi: India is gearing up for the Interim Budget 2024 which will be presented before the Parliament tomorrow, February 1, 2024 by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Ahead of the Interim Budget on Feb 1, the Budget Session of the Parliament has commenced today, with the Joint Address of the President of India, Droupadi Murmu to both Houses of the Parliament. Before the President’s Address and beginning of the Parliament Budget Session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the media; PM Modi not only mocked the Opposition for creating a ruckus in the Parliament, he also hinted at winning the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 for the third consecutive term.

