Budget Session 2024: President Murmu Says Poverty Alleviated On Large Scale In Last 10 Years – Key Takeaways

President Droupadi Murmu gave her first speech in the new Parliament ahead of the Interim Budget 2024 Presentation, in the Budget Parliament Session today. Here are the key takeaways..

President Droupadi Murmu At Budget Session 2024

New Delhi: The Interim Budget 2024 will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tomorrow, February 1, 2024 before the Parliament. Ahead of the presentation of the Budget, the Parliament Budget Session 2024 has begun today, with the joint address of President Droupadi Murmu. In the new Parliament Building, this is President Murmu’s first speech and in this speech, the President highlighted the achievements of the Modi Government including social issues like poverty. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar were among those who were present for the Session among other Members of Parliament. Read the key takeaways of President Murmu’s Joint Address at the Budget Session 2024..

President Of India’s First Speech In New Parliament

The President of India began her joint address to both Houses of the Parliament on the first day of the Budget Session 2024 with the lines, “…This is my first address in the new Parliament Building. This grand building has been built atthe beginning of the Amrit Kaal. This has the fragrance of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat’..” President Murmu highlighted that the new Parliament building has the ‘resolve to honour democratic and parliamentary traditions, build new traditions of the New India and that in this building, there will be a meaningful conversation on policies’.

President Murmu Budget Session 2024 Joint Address: Key Takeaways

Achievements Of PM Modi’s Govt Highlighted: The President in her speech, highlighted and lauded the achievements and successes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government and said that the several projects of national interest completed in the last decade had been long-awaited like the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Consecration, Abrogation of Article 370 and implementation of ‘One Rank One Pension’. Govt Praised For Dealing With Global Health Issues Like Covid19: President Murmu said that in the past years, two major wars and a pandemic – Covid19 was witnessed by the entire world and despite these global issues, ‘my government’ controlled inflation in the country and did not let the public feel burdened. President Murmu Names These Initiatives As India’s Strength: In her speech, President Murmu said that initiatives started by the government, namely, ‘Make In India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ can be called India’s strengths. G20, Atal Tunnel, Indian Economy Success Hailed By President:

