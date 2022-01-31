New Delhi: All eyes are set on the Budget Session of Parliament which will begin on Monday, under the shadow of the Coronavirus pandemic. The session, which has been bifurcated into 2 parts will end on April 8, as per the recommendation of the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs. While the first half of the session will run till Feb 11, the second part will commence after a month-long recess on March 14. There will be no sitting on March 18 on account of Holi.Also Read - Economic Survey 2022 to Be Tabled in Parliament Today: Why It Is Significant, Who Prepares It? Explained

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, it would be mandatory for MPs as well as those entering the Parliament complex to have a negative RT-PCR report and a fully vaccinated certificate, parliamentary sources said. Also Read - Budget 2022: Women Entrepreneurs in Various Sectors Expect Govt To Grant Tax Benefits, Interest-Free Loans

Budget Session: What to Expect on Day 1

On day 1, President Ram Nath Kovind will address both the Houses—Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha. Before the Presidential address, PM Narendra Modi will speak to the media. Also Read - Budget Session of Parliament Begins Today Ahead of Assembly Elections in 5 States | Key Points to Know

Later in the day, Finance Ministry will table the Economic Survey 2021-22. For the unversed, the Economic Survey this year has been prepared by the Principal Economic Advisor and other officials in absence of the Chief Economic Adviser (CEA). On Saturday, the Central government-appointed economist V Anantha Nageswaran as the new CEA.

On the other hand, to ensure smooth function of the Houses, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi and Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu will chair separate meetings with floor leaders of political parties.

The Union Budget will be presented at 11 AM on February 1, Tuesday. Like last year, it will be a Paperless Budget owing to the pandemic.

Pegasus, Farmer Issues Likely to be Raised today

The first day of the session is likely to be stormy with opposition parties all geared up to corner the government over the Pegasus snooping allegations, farmers’ issues and the border row with China. The opposition is preparing to unitedly take on the government on the Pegasus snooping row after the New York Times claimed that India purchased the snooping spyware as part of a defence deal with Israel in 2017.

Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has already written to Speaker Om Birla for moving a privilege motion against the government and IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for “misleading” the House, as the government had denied the charges of “spying” in a statement in Parliament last year.

The Pegasus row had led to a washout of the last Monsoon session when a united opposition did not allow both houses to function and sought a discussion on the matter. Sources said the government is unlikely to agree to a discussion on the issue and will focus on getting its legislative business cleared.

No Zero Hour, Question Hour

A Parliament bulletin released on Friday reads, “There shall be no ‘Zero Hour’ on January 31 and February 1, 2022. Members are informed that owing to the address of the President, during the first two days of the 8th session of the 17th Lok Sabha, there will be no ‘Zero Hour’ on January 31 and February 1, 2022.”

“Members are informed that matters of urgent public importance raised during ‘Zero Hour’ will be taken up from February 2, 2022. However, it is for information of members that, to raise matters of urgent public importance during ‘Zero Hour’ on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, they may table notices on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, between 10:00 hours and 18:00 hours either online through e-portal or manually in the Parliamentary Notice Office”, it added.