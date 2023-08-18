10-day Long Annual Budha Amarnath Yatra Begins, Security Heightened In Rajouri, Poonch

Jammu: Amid tight security arrangements, the first batch for the 10-day ‘Budha Amarnath’ pilgrimage in the mountainous district of Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir began on Friday. High-level security measures have been put in place in Rajouri and Poonch to ensure peaceful and incident-free yatra. “All security arrangements have been done for the Budha Amarnath Yatra which has started today and will continue for the next 11 days. Best wishes to all the yatris for their journey,” ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh told ANI.

Ahead of the yatra, ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ was performed in a traditional way on Thursday. A Bhajan Sandhya was also organised by the Sanskaar Bharti. A batch of 1,200 yatris left Jammu for Budha Amarnath yatra from the Bhagwati Nagar Base Camp. All the boarding and lodging arrangements have been made by the administration, the police informed.

#WATCH | J&K: Administration flags of the first batch of pilgrims for Budha Amarnath Yatra from Jammu.

Sharing details about the yatra, Working President of the Jammu and Kashmir unit of VHP, Rajesh Gupta, said the programme held on Thursday was aimed to welcome the yatris coming from various parts of India. “All arrangements, including those relating to safety and security, have been made by the administration. We are confident to see a peaceful and incident-free yatra,” he said.

The Buddha Amarnath Temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva, in Rajpura village in Mandi tehsil of Poonch is one of the oldest shrines of the Jammu region and attracts huge rush of devotees during the yatra which concludes with the arrival of ‘Charri Mubarak’ (holy mace) at the shrine from Dashnami Akhara Poonch.

The River Pulsata flows by the temple, and is considered to be sacred where pilgrims take bath before entering the temple.

Thousands of devotees undertake the yatra every year to pay their obeisance at the famous shrine of Lord Shiva.

