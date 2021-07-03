Bhopal: A buffalo that was brought to a protest site by owners and directors of private schools in Madhya Pradesh’s Shajapur district went on rampage and injured a protester, a video of which has gone viral on social media. During the protest, the agitators demanded that the state government should allow the reopening of private schools. However, the Centre has earlier said that the schools across the country which were shut since March last year due to pandemic will only re-open once a significant portion of the population has been vaccinated against COVID-19. Also Read - Viral Video: Brave Buffalo Single-Handedly Fights Off Lions to Save Its Child, Twitter Hails Mother's Power | Watch

“We were stopped from carrying out our protests… Media was threatened against covering the same and reporting on the matter,” said Dilip Sharma, the district president of Ashaskiya Shikshan Sanstha, an organisation of private school owners.

Sharma added that they brought a buffalo to the protest site to show that their demands did not elicit a response, akin to playing flute to a buffalo, which fails to understand anything.

As per updates, at least 150 protestors had gathered at the site, where the buffalo went berserk, injured a woman protestor and created chaos.

These protestors had gathered to urge the state government to reopen private schools and to clear outstanding dues of students, who had been admitted to these schools under Right to Education Act. Later, the members of the organisation submitted a memorandum to a district administration, following the agitation.