New Delhi: A day after the Supreme Court’s historic judgement, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state President from Delhi, Manoj Tiwari, on Sunday demanded that an international airport be constructed in Ayodhya to invite Hindus around the world to visit Ram Lalla or Lord Ram’s temple once it is built.

In a letter to Union Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri, Manoj Tiwari said, “I request you to consider a proposal for construction of an international airport in Ayodhya so that people across the globe can visit.”

The top court on Saturday morning made a landmark ruling and handed the 2.77 acre disputed land in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya to the Hindu trust. At the same time, the SC directed the Centre to allot an alternate 5 acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

Notably, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), an aide of Ram Janambhoomi Nyas, has laid down the plan for the construction of the Ram Temple. As per the blueprint, the proposed structure will be 128 feet high, with five entrances. A total of 212 pillars will be required across the temple, assembled in two stages with 106 pillars each.

Tiwari said that Ayodhya could be further developed as one of the top religious tourist destinations in India as well as around the world, giving a fillip to overall development of the region.

Tiwari is likely to hold a meeting with the Puri regarding the matter. He would also meet the Union tourism minister for strengthening the “Ramayana Tourist Circuit” with improved facilities, said Delhi BJP media relations head Neelkant Bakshi.

The ‘Ramayana Circuit’ is one of the fifteen thematic circuits identified for development under the Swadesh Darshan scheme of the Ministry of Tourism. It envisages development of 15 destinations associated with Lord Ram, including Ayodhya, Nandigram, Shringverpur, Chitrakoot, Sitamarhi and Rameshwaram.